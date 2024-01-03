NPP deserves another 4-year term from Ghanaians – Dr. Adutwum

Citing the government’s agenda to transform the country’s public schools and the introduction of free second-cycle education, Dr. Adutwum called on Ghanaians to vote for the NPP based on the party’s sterling performance.

“My word to voters is that there is no constitutional provision that says you can’t do beyond eight. Our government has done well, come to education, we have free secondary education, free TVET, and now the transformation of public schools and if you look at our track record in health, in industry, in every sector, we deserve another term. So what we are saying is that Ghanaians should vote for NPP under the leadership of the now-flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bamumia. So we hope that voters will look at what we have done and based on that, decide to keep NPP in power for the next 4 to 8 years and beyond.”

Speaking to journalists at the Osei Adutwum Senior High School in the Bosomtwe Constituency after presenting cash and other items to widows, he noted that measures being put in place in the education sector have significantly transformed the Bosomtwe Constituency.

“Bosomtwe is on track and becoming a learning hub in the country. It will be a place where students come to learn and acquire knowledge and skills. I want it to be second to none in Ghana and probably West Africa in terms of the concentration of education facilities and education opportunities. If you come to Bosomtwe now, our technical institutes and high schools are about 12. We believe that if we continue to build on that and strengthen the existing schools, we can truly make this the learning hub of Ghana where students come to learn and acquire skills irrespective of where they come from.”