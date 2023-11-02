NPP flagbearer aspirants sign pact not to resign from the party if they lose

Addressing the press after the meeting, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, said that the aspirants have also agreed to accept the results of the primary and to put the interest of the party first.

“We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, and promote peace and cohesion,” Koduah said. “If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and, support the winner of the primary.”

The aspirants have also agreed to “ensure and enforce mechanisms that have been established by the party and also work within the timelines and duration that have been established by the party from now till the results are declared and to respect the decision of the delegates of our party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana





The Chairman of the Council of Elders, at the commencement of the meeting, bemoaned the state of the party, indicating that it had been plunged into disunity by the selfish interests of some individuals.

He indicated that the race for the flagbearer position has, at times, generated passionate debates and disagreements within the party and among supporters of the presidential candidates but he called on all the presidential aspirants to eschew divisiveness and stay united after Saturday’s presidential primary.

In all, a little over 208,000 delegates are to cast their ballot across the 270 constituencies of the country to elect one out of the four aspirants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegates, who make up the Electoral College comprises Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, ministers and their deputies, foundation members of the NPP, members of the party’s National Council and patrons and council of elders.