This comes ahead of the official opening of nominations slated for Friday, May 26.
NPP flagbearer aspirants to pay GHS50,000 as nomination fees
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that aspirants for the flagbearership race will pay fifty thousand Ghana cedis (50,000) as nomination fees.
Recommended articles
The nominations will close on Saturday, June 24, according to a press release issued on Thursday, May 25.
“Consequently, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50, 000.00) only, through a Banker’s Draft,” the statement said.
READ THE PARTY’S COMMUNIQUE BELOW
For Immediate Release
May 25, 2023
NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP) OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION
The New Patriotic Party (NPP), at its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023, approved the timelines for holding the party’s presidential primaries as follows:
Opening of Nominations- Friday, May 26, 2023
Closing of Nominations – Saturday, June 24, 2023
Special Electoral College Elections (if any) – Saturday, August 26, 2023
National Congress – Saturday, November 4, 2023.
Pursuant to the National Council timelines, the Party hereby announces, the opening of nomination for the presidential primary election. Nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday).
Consequently, an Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50, 000.00) only, through a Banker’s Draft issued to the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA as payee.
The Party is determined to hold a free, fair, transparent and a peaceful presidential primary election, and urges all stakeholders to help make this a reality.
Thank you.
JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG
GENERAL SECRETARY
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh