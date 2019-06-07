According to him, the government has recruited 3,000 Arabic teachers to help in the teaching of Arabic , 54,000 nurses across the country, 100,000 graduates under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme, 45,000 teachers and Youth in Afforestation Programme and other institutions.

The vice president made this known when he completed his 2019 nationwide Ramadan tour with visits to Saboba in the Northern region, Chereponi, Bunkpurugu, Nalerigu and Gambaga in the North East region where he met with traditional rulers and also prayed with the Muslim Ummah.

He revealed that the creation of jobs in the public sector was to compliment the private sector.