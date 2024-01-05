NPP MP Hawa Koomson denies assaulting a journalist

Mrs. Mavis Hawa Koomson urged the general public to trash those reports and treat them with the contempt they deserved.

Below is a full statement from Mavis Hawa Koomson

PRESS RELEASE

ADVERTISEMENT

5/1/2024:

Hon. Hawa Koomson Campaign Team Refutes Allegations of Involvement in Journalist Assault; Urges Swift Investigation

The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team strongly denies any involvement in the incident reported on January 4, 2024, concerning the assault on Mr. David Kobbina, a journalist from Cape FM. We categorically reject the claim that individuals associated with our team were responsible for this regrettable act.

Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson has consistently advocated for a peaceful and constructive political environment. Our team does not endorse or engage in any form of violence. We want to make it clear that we do not have any thugs, and no members of our team or supporters, particularly those clad in Hon. Hawa Koomson's branded T-shirts, were involved in assaulting anybody.

The alleged incident occurred after a successful vetting process for parliamentary aspirants at the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Cape Coast. The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team is proud of the transparent and inclusive vetting process, and we condemn any act that detracts from the positive outcomes achieved in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

We extend our sincere sympathies to Mr. Kobbina for the distressing incident. Our team has already reached out to him, expressing concern, offering support, and facilitating any assistance he may require during this challenging time.

The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team condemns all forms of violence, and we fully support a swift and impartial investigation into the matter. We are committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.

Hon. Hawa Koomson expresses her profound sympathy for Mr. Kobbina and vehemently denounces the act. We trust that the appropriate authorities will handle this matter with the urgency it deserves.

We call on the Ghana Journalists Network (GJN) and all stakeholders to allow the investigative process to unfold and refrain from making premature judgments. The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team is dedicated to fostering a peaceful political environment, and we urge everyone involved to exercise restraint and promote dialogue.

Our thoughts remain with Mr. Kobbina, and we hope for his swift recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signed,

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah