Hopeson Adorye has won the Kpone Akatamanso parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports, polled 321 votes as against his main contender William Asante, who managed 203 votes.
The other aspirants, Prince Dadzie and David Annang polled 56 and 46 votes respectively.
Here are some results so far from the other constituencies:
Mion Constituency
Alhaji Baba Yakubu Mohammed – 11
Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba – 135
Mohammed Hashim Abdallah – 100
Samuel Negin Kwasi Mahama – 116
Ashaiman constituency
Alhaji Labaram Yakubu….. 449
Eric Kwasi Kwatia………….378
Alexander Narh-Gbeko… 203
Ellembelle Constituency
KWESI Bonzoh : 359
Horma Akesi Meninzah: 262
Issac Manlah: 9
Aowin constituency
Edward Osei 314
Robert coffie 102
Abanga Yakubu 304
valid vote 725
Cape Coast South
Ernest Arthur 271
Perry Mensah 133
Ekow Dsane Selby 110
Bia East
Delegates 343
Evans Amoah 99
Nicholas Niber 212
Rejected 0
Total valid vote cast 311
Affram Plains North
Hon. Asiamah = 174
Hon. Nana Koree = 358
Affram Plains South
Hon. Zineyele Jacob = 202
Hon. William Hor = 307
JUABOSO
- Martha Kwayie Manu= 300
- Danso Simon Asamoah = 9
- Francis Afranyo Kwaku =199
- Alex Ampaabeng =71
- Solomon Donkor=1
More results soon…
The primaries are being held in 104 constituencies amidst legal hurdles in some constituencies.
Termed “orphan constituencies”, these are areas where the party lost the 2016 Parliamentary Elections to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and therefore has no sitting Members of Parliament on the party’s side in Parliament. The NPP has I69 seats out of the total 275 seats in Parliament.
Court cases
Elections are not being held in eight constituencies where the primaries have been put on hold until further notice owing to some compelling reasons:
Chereponi constituency (North-East Region)
Krachi West Constituency
(Oti Region)
Afajato South Constituency
(Volta Region)
Kpando Constituency
(Volta Region)
Anlo Constituency
(Volta Region)
Hohoe Constituency
(Volta Region)
Amasaman (Greater Accra)
Asawase (Ashanti region)