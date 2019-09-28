Hopeson Adorye has won the Kpone Akatamanso parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports, polled 321 votes as against his main contender William Asante, who managed 203 votes.

The other aspirants, Prince Dadzie and David Annang polled 56 and 46 votes respectively.

Here are some results so far from the other constituencies:

Mion Constituency

Alhaji Baba Yakubu Mohammed – 11

Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba – 135

Mohammed Hashim Abdallah – 100

Samuel Negin Kwasi Mahama – 116

Ashaiman constituency

Alhaji Labaram Yakubu….. 449

Eric Kwasi Kwatia………….378

Alexander Narh-Gbeko… 203

Ellembelle Constituency

KWESI Bonzoh : 359

Horma Akesi Meninzah: 262

Issac Manlah: 9

Aowin constituency

Edward Osei 314

Robert coffie 102

Abanga Yakubu 304

valid vote 725

Cape Coast South

Ernest Arthur 271

Perry Mensah 133

Ekow Dsane Selby 110

Bia East

Delegates 343

Evans Amoah 99

Nicholas Niber 212

Rejected 0

Total valid vote cast 311

Affram Plains North

Hon. Asiamah = 174

Hon. Nana Koree = 358

Affram Plains South

Hon. Zineyele Jacob = 202

Hon. William Hor = 307

JUABOSO

Martha Kwayie Manu= 300 Danso Simon Asamoah = 9 Francis Afranyo Kwaku =199 Alex Ampaabeng =71 Solomon Donkor=1

More results soon…

The primaries are being held in 104 constituencies amidst legal hurdles in some constituencies.

Termed “orphan constituencies”, these are areas where the party lost the 2016 Parliamentary Elections to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and therefore has no sitting Members of Parliament on the party’s side in Parliament. The NPP has I69 seats out of the total 275 seats in Parliament.

Court cases

Elections are not being held in eight constituencies where the primaries have been put on hold until further notice owing to some compelling reasons:

Chereponi constituency (North-East Region)

Krachi West Constituency

(Oti Region)

Afajato South Constituency

(Volta Region)

Kpando Constituency

(Volta Region)

Anlo Constituency

(Volta Region)

Hohoe Constituency

(Volta Region)

Amasaman (Greater Accra)

Asawase (Ashanti region)