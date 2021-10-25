RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP serial callers in Bono Region strike over unpaid allowances

Authors:

Evans Annang

Serial callers and texters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region have begun a strike over unpaid stipends

Abronye DC
According to the callers, the party has been owing them their allowances for the past few months.

The Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer of the party, Maxwell Mahama, confirmed the strike to Kwame Appiah Kubi, host of the 'Ghana Yesom' morning show on Accra 100.5 FM.

According to him, his colleagues in the region decided to embark on the strike because of the lack of fairness in the disbursement of the monthly stipends on the part of the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, known in the political circles as 'Abronye DC'.

He said the disbursement of the monthly stipend to support the party's communicators was riddled with petty corruption and nepotism.

He alleged that the Regional Chairman takes delight in sharing the money among his cronies in the region instead of the rightful beneficiaries.

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC
"The Regional Chairman has over the years been selective in the disbursement of the stipends to the beneficiaries. Trust me, if you're not in his good books, what you deserve for working for the party at that level will not be paid," he said.

The ruling party reportedly pays its communicators and serial callers a monthly stipend of GH¢300 and GH¢200, respectively.

