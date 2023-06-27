NPP sharing GHS300 to Assin North residents for votes - Ato Forson alleges

Addressing journalists in Assin North, Dr. Forson denied claims that he was involved in distributing money and accused the NPP of attempting to divert attention from their own actions.

He revealed that he had personally witnessed the distribution of money in ten different locations in Assin Bereku, the district capital, and called on the Ghana Police Service to address the issue.

Dr. Forson expressed his disapproval of such practices, referring to the amounts being given as despicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Electoral Commission (EC) scheduled the by-election for June 27 following the nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election won by James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Mr Quayson’s name from its records after it found that he held dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination forms.

Pulse Ghana

Three candidates are vying for the seat: James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the people of Assin North to reject NDC’s James Quayson.

ADVERTISEMENT