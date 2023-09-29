NPP will go into opposition with Bawumia as flagbearer and I won’t allow that – Ken Agyapong

Speaking in an interview on US-based Kings Radio on September 24, 2023, he expressed concerns about the internal politics which had often led to escalating violence.

He lamented the growing trend of violence during internal party elections, highlighting that some individuals within the NPP become more aggressive when it comes to these contests.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central alleged that seven Ashanti Regional MPs had been promised the vice presidential slot by fellow flagbearer contender and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia becoming the party's flagbearer would likely lead the NPP into opposition. He argued that the party should avoid such a scenario, stressing his determination to resist any actions that might push the NPP into opposition.

He continued, "What they are doing in the Ashanti region, 47 MPs have been intimidated, all because of one vice president position. They have promised 7 of the Ashanti regional MPs for the vice president’s slots, and they are pushing everybody because they want the vice president position."

He added: “One vice president, 17 people are contesting for the slot and because of that they have been blinded, they know they will lose, because how can the vice president beat Mahama?

"It is not possible upon all his utterances. Yet, because of greed and selfishness they want us to go into opposition and I will resist that, I won’t allow us go into opposition.”

