ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP yet to receive report of assault on journalist during primary in Yendi — Kodua

Emmanuel Tornyi

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the party has not yet received a report regarding the assault on Mohammed Alabira, the Northern Regional correspondent for Citi FM/Citi TV, during the recent Parliamentary primary in Yendi, Northern region.

Justin-Frimpong-Koduah
Justin-Frimpong-Koduah

Frimpong clarified that he hasn't received any formal report on the incident and underscored that the party will take appropriate action once a report is submitted.

Recommended articles

He expressed concern over any potential attack on journalists' integrity, stating that the NPP does not support such actions.

He acknowledged that, being busy with various responsibilities, he might not be aware of every event but affirmed the party's commitment to addressing the matter seriously once properly informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the contest, there were reports of an assault on a Citi TV/FM journalist by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and his supporters.

The journalist, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was allegedly assaulted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, while providing a live update on Citi TV and Citi FM about the violence that erupted during the counting of ballots.

The MP reportedly slapped and kicked Alabira, causing him to fall to the ground, after which the lawmaker’s supporters also attacked him.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Sarah Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong

NPP loses 47 'experienced' MPs

Dr Amoako Baah

Asantehene vs Wontumi brouhaha: NPP is in the hands of rascals — Dr. Amoako Baah

Joe Jackson

Ghana's economy in a ditch and the next government will struggle — Joe Jackson

John Mahama

Be cautious and responsible in utilising IMF cash - Mahama advises Akufo-Addo