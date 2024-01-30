NPP yet to receive report of assault on journalist during primary in Yendi — Kodua

He expressed concern over any potential attack on journalists' integrity, stating that the NPP does not support such actions.

He acknowledged that, being busy with various responsibilities, he might not be aware of every event but affirmed the party's commitment to addressing the matter seriously once properly informed.

Violence erupts during contest

During the contest, there were reports of an assault on a Citi TV/FM journalist by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and his supporters.

The journalist, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was allegedly assaulted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, while providing a live update on Citi TV and Citi FM about the violence that erupted during the counting of ballots.