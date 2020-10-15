They said the decision of the party to present the widow, Mrs. Ophelia Hayford, will bring cracks in the constituency and eventually lead to a defeat in December.

In a press statement to the media, Concerned Youth of the Constituency had asked the NEC to rather consider Mr James Korsah – Brown as the replacement of the late Member of Parliament (MP) Ekow Quansah Hayford to help retain the party’s seat in the Coming December 2020 polls.

Mr James Korsah-Brown came second in the Constituency’s NPP Parliamentary primaries earlier this year.

“We recommend Mr James Korsah – Brown to the NEC to be the replacement of our deceased MP as he is known to be active and has immensely contributed his quota towards the development of Mfantseman Constituency”.

The statement said that the intended decision by NEC has already started dividing the party in the constituency since some party faithful has threatened to vote against it.

Ekow Quansah Hayford

“We have never seen the wife of the late MP on any political campaign in the constituency, we are not aware if she is a card bearing member of the party or not, “ he added.

It noted that if the NEC refused to pay heed to their concerns, then the party may lose the seat to the opposition party in the 2020 election.

It emphatically raised concerns that the “ No wife no Vote” placards and chanting at the house of the late MPs house were not a representation made of their interest as a party.