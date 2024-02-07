NSS won't be mandatory; students will decide whether to do it or not - Bawumia

“Ladies and Gentlemen, to help our youth get jobs, I believe it is time to rethink the concept of our current national service scheme. My government will propose that those who, after completion of their education, can secure jobs would be exempted from national service. National service will no longer be mandatory, and students will have the option to decide whether to do national service. This will also encourage companies to go to campuses for recruitment annually,” stated Bawumia.