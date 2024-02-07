NSS won't be mandatory; students will decide whether to do it or not - Bawumia

In his vision for the country, Bawumia emphasized the need to rethink the current national service scheme to aid youth employment. He announced plans to propose changes that would allow graduates who secure jobs after completing their education to be exempted from mandatory national service during an address in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), pledged to make National Service optional for Ghanaian graduates if elected president, and no longer mandatory.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, to help our youth get jobs, I believe it is time to rethink the concept of our current national service scheme. My government will propose that those who, after completion of their education, can secure jobs would be exempted from national service. National service will no longer be mandatory, and students will have the option to decide whether to do national service. This will also encourage companies to go to campuses for recruitment annually,” stated Bawumia.
The proposal aims to provide graduates with greater flexibility and autonomy in their career paths while also incentivizing companies to engage in campus recruitment drives. If implemented, this policy shift could significantly impact the landscape of higher education and employment in Ghana.
It's important to note that National Service has been mandatory by law, and graduates without proof of having undertaken it are currently barred from employment or taking up any public office. Bawumia's proposal represents a departure from this long-standing requirement.
