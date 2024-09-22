Okudzeto Ablakwa alleges corruption in DRIP initiative

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Ablakwa accused the Akufo-Addo administration of gross financial mismanagement and lack of transparency in the DRIP initiative and has called for accountability.
Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed alarming details about government’s District Road Improvement Project (DRIP).
The DRIP initiative, which was described as a transformative step for Ghana’s road infrastructure, is now mired in controversy.
Ablakwa’s investigation highlights a series of issues, including exorbitant costs, non-competitive contracting, and political exploitation of project resources.
Key points from Ablakwa’s claim
Exorbitant Costs: The DRIP initiative, launched by President Akufo-Addo on July 31, 2024, is costing US$178.7 million (GHS2.8 billion). This figure is expected to rise further with additional expenses for training, recruitment, and procurement.
Funding Concerns: The sole funding source for DRIP is the District Assemblies Common Fund, which could be crippled by this enormous liability in the coming years.
Non-Competitive Contracting: The contract for DRIP was awarded to J.A. Plantpool of the Zoomlion conglomerate through a single-sourced process, contrary to the government’s previous pledges to end such practices.
Lack of Value-for-Money Audit: There has been no value-for-money audit for this transaction, violating the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA).
Partial Payments: Despite Vice President Bawumia’s claims, the government has only paid 15% of the cost of the DRIP equipment, with the remaining 85% likely to fall on the next administration.
Political Exploitation: Equipment meant for DRIP has been used for partisan purposes, with NPP candidates affixing their posters on the machinery.
Excessive and Misaligned Equipment: The procurement includes more equipment than necessary for Ghana’s 261 districts, raising concerns about wasteful spending.
Whilst he has promised to come forth with further details, Ghanaians await a response from respective institutions captured in the allegation.