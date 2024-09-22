Okudzeto Ablakwa alleges corruption in DRIP initiative

Pulse Ghana

The DRIP initiative, which was described as a transformative step for Ghana’s road infrastructure, is now mired in controversy.

Ablakwa’s investigation highlights a series of issues, including exorbitant costs, non-competitive contracting, and political exploitation of project resources.

Pulse Ghana

Key points from Ablakwa’s claim

Exorbitant Costs: The DRIP initiative, launched by President Akufo-Addo on July 31, 2024, is costing US$178.7 million (GHS2.8 billion). This figure is expected to rise further with additional expenses for training, recruitment, and procurement.

Funding Concerns: The sole funding source for DRIP is the District Assemblies Common Fund, which could be crippled by this enormous liability in the coming years.

Non-Competitive Contracting: The contract for DRIP was awarded to J.A. Plantpool of the Zoomlion conglomerate through a single-sourced process, contrary to the government’s previous pledges to end such practices.

Lack of Value-for-Money Audit: There has been no value-for-money audit for this transaction, violating the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA).

Partial Payments: Despite Vice President Bawumia’s claims, the government has only paid 15% of the cost of the DRIP equipment, with the remaining 85% likely to fall on the next administration.

Political Exploitation: Equipment meant for DRIP has been used for partisan purposes, with NPP candidates affixing their posters on the machinery.

Excessive and Misaligned Equipment: The procurement includes more equipment than necessary for Ghana’s 261 districts, raising concerns about wasteful spending.

Whilst he has promised to come forth with further details, Ghanaians await a response from respective institutions captured in the allegation.