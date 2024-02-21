ADVERTISEMENT
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu resigns as Majority Leader in Parliament

Emmanuel Tornyi

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has resigned voluntarily from his position, a decision disclosed during a crucial majority group meeting on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the heavily guarded Jubilee House’s banquet hall in Accra.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The meeting, convened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressed escalating tensions

This development is viewed as a pivotal moment in Ghanaian parliamentary politics, paving the way for formalizing anticipated leadership changes and aiming to restore harmony within the NPP’s parliamentary faction.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu Pulse Ghana

Earlier reports stated that Alexander Afenyo-Markin, would now lead the NPP front in the legislative arm of government, taking over as the Majority Leader.

He takes over from Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has occupied the position since 2017.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs reports stated may chair the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.

Afenyo Markin’s previous role, Deputy Majority Leader, is now assumed by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the former Majority Chief Whip.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

