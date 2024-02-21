Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu resigns as Majority Leader in Parliament

The meeting, convened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressed escalating tensions Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has resigned voluntarily from his position, a decision disclosed during a crucial majority group meeting on Wednesday evening at the heavily guarded Jubilee House’s banquet hall in Accra.
Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has resigned voluntarily from his position, a decision disclosed during a crucial majority group meeting on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the heavily guarded Jubilee House’s banquet hall in Accra.
This development is viewed as a pivotal moment in Ghanaian parliamentary politics, paving the way for formalizing anticipated leadership changes and aiming to restore harmony within the NPP’s parliamentary faction.
Earlier reports stated that Alexander Afenyo-Markin, would now lead the NPP front in the legislative arm of government, taking over as the Majority Leader.
He takes over from Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has occupied the position since 2017.
Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs reports stated may chair the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.
Afenyo Markin’s previous role, Deputy Majority Leader, is now assumed by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the former Majority Chief Whip.
