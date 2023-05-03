Otiko Djaba explains why she rejected Nana Addo's ambassador job in 2018

Speaking on GTV, she said her four children had to be content with an absentee mother for years because of her work in the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) space and later into a full-time party and national politics.

Otiko Djaba stated: "I'd worked for sixteen years, I had four children, I was waking up at 2 am, 5 am to go to work all over the country. I became an absentee mother, I had the right to spend time with my children."

"It is the best thing that ever happened to me, for me to decline to go to Italy and the best thing that ever happened to me to come out of development to go into politics," she added.

She, however, expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stating that prior to politics she was working in 98 communities, it would have been impossible to achieve all of these things that I have told you, so I am very grateful to my party.

Otiko Djaba who is Nana Addo's loyalist said she has informed the President of both decisions and has revealed she expects to relax and enjoy with her family.