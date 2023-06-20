ADVERTISEMENT
Our victory in 2024 will start in Assin North - Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that the opposition party will win the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama campaigning in Assin North
He said that victory will start from the Assin North by-election.

He said the imminent victory of the party would be a testament to the government’s abysmal economic performance and urged the people to retain Mr. James Gyakye Quayson as their Member of Parliament to accelerate development.

At a rally to canvass votes for the party at Assin-Bereku, he called on the people not to fall prey to NPP’s promises and vote-buying tricks.

John Mahama
“Our victory in 2024 starts from here and is ordained by God. I’m of a strong belief that God will make NDC victorious in this by-election.

“God has given the authority to you the people of Assin North to end the economic impunity and leadership paralysis exhibited by the government,” he stated.

Mr. Mahama said the NDC was unperturbed by the vile political propaganda against Mr. Quayson to reduce the NDC’s minority in parliament as he could not be jailed when Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold, a gold dealership firm, was walking freely.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Director, said the government’s crippling performance in agriculture was yet another story of a government that had failed to honour its campaign promise to the people.

He said the NPP promised to modernize the sector to ensure that the standard of living for farmers was improved greatly, adding that the situation was getting even worse.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
