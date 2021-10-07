Dr. Bawumia, who is the Life Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, has often shared fond moments with cured lepers in the country on special occasions, including festive seasons.

Speaking at the breakfast with the lepers, Dr. Bawumia said: "It is really an honour and a privilege to be here today on the occasion of my 58th birthday."

Pulse Ghana

He added that sharing moments with the lepers, especially on his birthday "gives me so much joy because lepers have been ostracised by society."

The Vice President appealed to society to embrace the lepers because there is nothing wrong with interacting with cured lepers.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated government's commitment to the welfare of lepers, disclosing that government has been building and extending facilities for lepers at leprosariums in the country.

Pulse Ghana

"During the Covid pandemic, President Akufo-Addo insisted that all of you should be given the vaccine, and as you can attest, you have received them," he added.

The Head of the Weija Leprosarium Father Andrews 'Nii Lantey' Campbell, commended Dr. Bawumia for choosing to spend his birthday with lepers, as well as his immense contributions to their welfare over the years.

"We are happy and blessed that you have chosen to spend your birthday with us," said Father Campbell.

Pulse Ghana

"You have taken a great interest in lepers, not just here in Weija but across other places in the country.

We are so grateful for what you have been doing for us over the years.

"We are also grateful to your government for what you have done at the leprosarium by giving us facilities such as a dormitory block, clinic, a research centre, which is the first of its kind in West Africa."

Dr. Bawumia and the 2nd Lady were joined by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway to serve meals to the cured lepers.