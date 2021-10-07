RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Photos: Bawumia celebrates 58th birthday with cured lepers

Evans Effah

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, marked his 58th birthday anniversary by having breakfast with cured lepers in Accra.

The Vice President, in the company of his wife, Samira started his day by visiting the Weija Leprosarium on Thursday morning (October 7, 2021) to interact and share his joy on the special day with the cured lepers, majority of whom have been abandoned by their families.

Dr. Bawumia, who is the Life Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, has often shared fond moments with cured lepers in the country on special occasions, including festive seasons.

Speaking at the breakfast with the lepers, Dr. Bawumia said: "It is really an honour and a privilege to be here today on the occasion of my 58th birthday."

He added that sharing moments with the lepers, especially on his birthday "gives me so much joy because lepers have been ostracised by society."

The Vice President appealed to society to embrace the lepers because there is nothing wrong with interacting with cured lepers.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated government's commitment to the welfare of lepers, disclosing that government has been building and extending facilities for lepers at leprosariums in the country.

"During the Covid pandemic, President Akufo-Addo insisted that all of you should be given the vaccine, and as you can attest, you have received them," he added.

The Head of the Weija Leprosarium Father Andrews 'Nii Lantey' Campbell, commended Dr. Bawumia for choosing to spend his birthday with lepers, as well as his immense contributions to their welfare over the years.

"We are happy and blessed that you have chosen to spend your birthday with us," said Father Campbell.

"You have taken a great interest in lepers, not just here in Weija but across other places in the country.

We are so grateful for what you have been doing for us over the years.

"We are also grateful to your government for what you have done at the leprosarium by giving us facilities such as a dormitory block, clinic, a research centre, which is the first of its kind in West Africa."

Dr. Bawumia and the 2nd Lady were joined by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway to serve meals to the cured lepers.

The Vice President also donated a number of items, including bags of rice, assorted drinks, a bull and Gh10,000 cash to help in the running of the Leprosarium.

