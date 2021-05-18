Photos: Macron hosts Nana Addo at Elysee Palace

Pulse Ghana

In the wake of the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on the economies of all countries in the world, Africa, in particular, has been the hardest hit – has been in a recession last year and its estimated economic recovery growth rate of 3.7% for 2021 well below the global economic recovery rate of 5.5%.

This, according to many economic and financial experts, could worsen even further the problems of poverty and inequality for many Africans, a situation which leaders on the continent are keen to avoid.

It is expected that a financial package will be devised to enable African countries to overcome the economic impact of the COVID crisis. Participants are expected to agree on critical pro-growth reforms that are needed to enhance the private sector in Africa, and tap its growth potential with the help of local and international financial support, including through risk-sharing instruments dedicated to African entrepreneurs and SMEs, as well as appropriate technical assistance. The Summit will, hopefully, further agree on key common rules and enforcement mechanisms that will contribute to securing strong, sustainable growth in Africa.

