Pius Hadzide promises free exeats for SHS students, says headmaster is a friend

In a video that’s trending on social media, the former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports is seen in a meeting with the students and wooing them for their votes.

“Your headmaster is my friend. I have a lot of good friends in your school so exeat shouldn’t be an issue so if you want it just let me know,” he said.

Pius Hadzide's promise to take constituents to the US

The Director for the National Youth Authority (NYA) made a bold promise to constituents, urging them to vote for him if they want their children to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup.

Hadzide, who is seeking to represent Asuogyaman in Parliament, made this statement during a campaign event, touting his connections and experience in the sports sector as a pathway for Ghanaian youth to participate in international sporting events.

“Nananom, did you know that it takes 18 hours to travel from Ghana to Australia? Yet, I was able to assist some individuals in making this journey. The 2026 World Cup will be held in America, which is just a 7-hour flight from Ghana.

“If you, Nananom, desire for your children to travel to America to work and send money back home, or if you are a young person eager to explore opportunities abroad, I promise to support you when I become MP.