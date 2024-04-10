ADVERTISEMENT
President of GUTA describes Mahama as a humble and attentive leader

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), praised John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, as a humble and responsive leader.

John Mahama
John Mahama

Dr. Obeng recalled a time when, as Vice President, Mahama acted on the group's suggestion to finance his Savannah Project.

In a meeting with Mahama on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr. Obeng conveyed his appreciation for Mahama's previous actions.

According to him, "We were among the first people to visit you at the castle when you became the vice president…We talked in detail. One thing I observed from that meeting was that you take your time and listen. Your Excellency, you remember when we were talking about how you were going to finance your Savannah Project."

President of the GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng
President of the GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng Pulse Ghana
He said GUTA recommended tapping into the Export Trade, Agricultural, and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF), which was under-utilised.

Dr. Obeng said "And we had suggested that you tap into the Export Trade, Agricultural and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF) which was being underutilized. And you listened to us, you remember what you said, ‘not only one person is knowledgeable’, So, if someone like you was advised by ordinary traders at that time, because he believes wisdom can be found in lots of people and not one person, it means he’s a receptive leader."



Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

