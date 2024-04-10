President of GUTA describes Mahama as a humble and attentive leader

In a meeting with Mahama on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr. Obeng conveyed his appreciation for Mahama's previous actions.

According to him, "We were among the first people to visit you at the castle when you became the vice president…We talked in detail. One thing I observed from that meeting was that you take your time and listen. Your Excellency, you remember when we were talking about how you were going to finance your Savannah Project."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He said GUTA recommended tapping into the Export Trade, Agricultural, and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF), which was under-utilised.

Dr. Obeng said "And we had suggested that you tap into the Export Trade, Agricultural and Industrial Development Fund (EDAIF) which was being underutilized. And you listened to us, you remember what you said, ‘not only one person is knowledgeable’, So, if someone like you was advised by ordinary traders at that time, because he believes wisdom can be found in lots of people and not one person, it means he’s a receptive leader."