The former president said the speaker has been suppressing free speech in parliament.

As part of his tour of the Savanna Region, Mr. Mahama promised to make Ghana an equal society if re-elected.

“Today, you cannot expect justice when you go to the judicatory, you can’t speak in parliament, you have an oppressive Speaker who won’t allow them to freely express themselves”, he said.

Also, Mr Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo government of collapsing nine local banks for political reasons.

He explained that the government could have spent GHS9 billion to save the banks rather than allowing them to collapse only for it to use GHS22billion of taxpayers’ money to refund monies to the affected depositors.

“Financial institutions have been collapsed, Ghanaians’ money has been locked up. You needed GHS9 billion to save those banks and financial institutions that collapsed but because of politics, somebody decided to closed them down”.

“Now, Ghana is spending GHC22billion to pay the deposits of people whose monies were locked up.

“What kind of sense is this? You won’t spend GHC9 billion to save the banks but you pay GHC22billion to pay back peoples’ deposits and you can’t even pay”, Mr Mahama criticised.

“I heard the president say he has paid 98 per cent of the depositors. We should ask the depositors how have they received their money?” the former President said.