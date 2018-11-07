news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority in parliament has called on government to publish the report on the creation of new regions by the Brobbey Committee.

They insist the report has to be public so that everyone can see what went into the demarcation of the new regions.

According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, it is in the interest of transparency for the recommendations and other details of the commission’s report to be made public.

“It is in the interest of good governance, openness; truthfulness and transparency that the report of the Commission of Inquiry is made public to enable the nation to verify that the constitutional instrument before Parliament is truly reflective of the contents of the commission’s report", Iddrisu said.

The Justice Brobbey Commission was set up to look into the requests for the creation of new regions, and has presented its report to the government.

The Tamale Central Member of Parliament also said, "It must be opened up to the entire nation to enable us to gain insights into the thinking of the Commission and the constitutionality of its recommendation, and to determine whether the constitutional instrument laid in parliament truly reflects the recommendations of the commission".

The 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged the government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East, and Savanna.