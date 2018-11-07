Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Publish Justice Brobbey's report on new regions - Minority to gov't

The 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged the government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East, and Savanna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Haruna Iddrissu play

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Haruna Iddrissu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority in parliament has called on government to publish the report on the creation of new regions by the Brobbey Committee.

They insist the report has to be public so that everyone can see what went into the demarcation of the new regions.

According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, it is in the interest of transparency for the recommendations and other details of the commission’s report to be made public.

“It is in the interest of good governance, openness; truthfulness and transparency that the report of the Commission of Inquiry is made public to enable the nation to verify that the constitutional instrument before Parliament is truly reflective of the contents of the commission’s report", Iddrisu said.

READ ALSO: Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov't

The Justice Brobbey Commission was set up to look into the requests for the creation of new regions, and has presented its report to the government.

We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu play

We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu

 

The Tamale Central Member of Parliament also said, "It must be opened up to the entire nation to enable us to gain insights into the thinking of the Commission and the constitutionality of its recommendation, and to determine whether the constitutional instrument laid in parliament truly reflects the recommendations of the commission".

The 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged the government to create the administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East, and Savanna.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Jobless teachers beg Mahama to "come back" Jobless teachers beg Mahama to "come back"
Charlotte Osei gets top ECOWAS job in Nigeria Charlotte Osei gets top ECOWAS job in Nigeria
NPP Electoral Coordinators petition Nana Addo to sack Sissala East MCE NPP Electoral Coordinators petition Nana Addo to sack Sissala East MCE
Dr. Kwesi Aning praises Nana Addo for reinstating 'sacked' EOCO boss Dr. Kwesi Aning praises Nana Addo for reinstating 'sacked' EOCO boss
Ras Mubarak needs a psychiatric examination - Abronye DC jabs Ras Mubarak needs a psychiatric examination - Abronye DC jabs
Majority Leader blasts Ras Mubarak for riding bicycle to Parliament Majority Leader blasts Ras Mubarak for riding bicycle to Parliament

Recommended Videos

Ras Mubarak rides bike to Parliament to protest economic hardship Ras Mubarak rides bike to Parliament to protest economic hardship
Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GHc66k on kitchen cabinet Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GHc66k on kitchen cabinet
3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition 3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition



Top Articles

1 Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]bullet
2 Stop the propaganda - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'warns' Mahamabullet
3 Prosecute your 'corrupt' officials first - EOCO tells gov'tbullet
4 Mahama, Spio, Bagbin and Sly storm Hogbetsotso festival [Photos]bullet
5 My Govt is cleaning Mahama’s ‘big mess’ – Nana Addobullet
6 General Mosquito behind NDC's 'Al Qaeda' attack - Ministerbullet
7 NPP Invincible Forces threaten to demonstrate over jobsbullet
8 Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumiabullet
9 Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018bullet
10 RIP Read wife's touching tribute to KABAbullet

Top Videos

1 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
2 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet

Politics

Presidency orders EOCO to reinstate suspended Regional Director
"Fresh school leavers enter into politics to make money for themselves"
NDC MP rides bicycle to parliament over economic hardship
NDC MP finally rides bicycle to Parliament over economic hardship
Alhaji Hudu Yahya
I'm the right person to lead the NDC - Hudu Yahya
X
Advertisement