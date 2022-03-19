RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Reduce number of ministries to 20 to save the economy — IEA tells Nana Addo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government especially the ministries to twenty.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to the Director of Research at the IEA, Dr. John Kwakye, the President reducing government expenditure will help the country during these difficult times.

Recommended articles

He stated that an optimum size of 56 ministers would be okay to rule the country.

In a statement, Dr. Kwakye said "Take urgent steps to reduce expenditure whose level and composition remain problematic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

"The measures should include the following, restructure ministries and reduce the number from 30 to 20 reduce the number of ministers from 80 to 56 (Including 16 regional ministers)."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

9 things that happened in government this week

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Who is Gabby Otchere-Darko to compare himself to Mahama? — Mogtari Bawah asks

Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Video: President Akufo-Addo dances to Amakye Dede’s Sokoo na mmaa p3 song

President Nana Akufo-Addo

There's no constituency Nana Addo hasn't touched with development – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia