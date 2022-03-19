According to the Director of Research at the IEA, Dr. John Kwakye, the President reducing government expenditure will help the country during these difficult times.
Reduce number of ministries to 20 to save the economy — IEA tells Nana Addo
The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government especially the ministries to twenty.
He stated that an optimum size of 56 ministers would be okay to rule the country.
In a statement, Dr. Kwakye said "Take urgent steps to reduce expenditure whose level and composition remain problematic.
"The measures should include the following, restructure ministries and reduce the number from 30 to 20 reduce the number of ministers from 80 to 56 (Including 16 regional ministers)."
