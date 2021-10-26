He said by allowing Ministers who have declared their intentions to contest the 2024 presidential flagbearer race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue, the government can lose focus.
Sack all Ministers who are aspiring to be President – Sammens charges Akufo-Addo
The Chief Executive Officer of the Citi FM, Samuel Atta Mensah, popularly known as Sammens has called on President Akufo-Addo to fire all ministers aspiring to succeed him.
According to Mr. Attah-Mensah, such persons may lose focus on their core mandate if they’re not made to step aside for others to be given the opportunity to help the government execute its agenda of alleviating the plight of Ghanaians and improving the economy.
“What I find wrong is the fact that you have an agric minister who wants to be the next president, who probably is not focusing on his work at the ministry. I think that the people who are in such positions who have declared that they want to be presidential candidates, the president should remove all of them from office, starting with the agric minister,” he said.
Speaking on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily, Mr. Atta-Mensah said they should be relieved of their ministerial duties in order to prepare for their presidential ambitions.
“They should be removed from office so that they can concentrate on their campaign and the bid to be president so that people who want to help the president to achieve his mandate can come and do the work,” Mr. Attah-Mensah added.
Though the NPP is yet to announce a date for its presidential primaries, some bigwigs including the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, and Agric Minister Dr. Akoto Afriyie are reported to have exhibited their interest.
