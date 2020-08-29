Samia, daughter of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, will defy her party and contest on her own.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, she said her comeback is not a selfish ambition but to get Jomoro the right representation in Parliament.

"The former MP for the area also said her decision to contest in the upcoming polls is also to help uphold Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy," according to the report by Citi News.

The report further quoted the popular politician as giving the following justification for her decision to contest the MP slot as an independent candidate.

“I’m not a stranger to the Jomoro constituency and my past achievements speak for themselves. What I think is important to remember is why some of us are in politics? It’s not about selfish ambition at all but our ambition is closely linked with the people’s needs and aspirations.”

“If I felt that Jomoro had leadership or an MP who performed better, I would not have been contesting. That is the number one reason. And number two is that I’m doing this political work because I represent a legacy.”

Samia Nkrumah, former Chairperson CPP

“A legacy whose mission is to create a fair, united, and a just-society in Ghana and the legacy for Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah. I believe we have so much to learn and Ghana would benefit a great deal if we go back to study his policies, writings, and speeches because that is how modern Ghana came into being.”

“So me coming back is partly for the people of Jomoro who I know I can deliver to them, make things better for them and I have the capability, sincerity, love and passion to make better things happen for them. Lastly, it is to uphold the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah which I think is very much needed in our politics of today."