Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sammy Gyamfi elected NDC communications officer

He polled 6225 votes to defeat his contender Fred Agbenyo, a long serving communications member of the NDC, who polled 2069 votes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Sammy Gyamfi has been elected as the new  communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

READ MORE: This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares

He polled 6225 votes to defeat his contender Fred Agbenyo, a long serving communications member of the NDC, who polled 2069 votes.

He will be deputised by Kwaku Baohene and Ako Gunn.

Voting started on Saturday and ended Sunday morning at the International Trade Fair, La, in the Greater Accra Region.

READ MORE: Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election

Sixty five aspirants were vying for various positions in the party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ex-convict elected NDC deputy communications officer Ex-convict elected NDC deputy communications officer
NDC General Secretary: Asiedu Nketia takes early lead NDC General Secretary: Asiedu Nketia takes early lead
This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares
'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts 'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts
Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election
NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia



Related Articles

This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares
'We don't accept Voter ID card for Ghana Card' – NIA reacts
Sammy Gyamfi takes commanding lead in NDC communications director election
NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway
NDC delegates congress: armed police deployed to protect ballot boxes
Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo
NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging
NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion
Presidential aspirants are also citizens- Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo

Politics

NDC delegates congress: armed police deployed to protect ballot boxes
Ghanaians are crying “Enko yie”: Mahama tears into Akufo-Addo
NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging
NDC delegates congress: Voting suspended briefly following commotion
X
Advertisement