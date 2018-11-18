Sammy Gyamfi elected NDC communications officer

news

Sammy Gyamfi has been elected as the new communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He polled 6225 votes to defeat his contender Fred Agbenyo, a long serving communications member of the NDC, who polled 2069 votes.

He will be deputised by Kwaku Baohene and Ako Gunn.

Voting started on Saturday and ended Sunday morning at the International Trade Fair, La, in the Greater Accra Region.

Sixty five aspirants were vying for various positions in the party.