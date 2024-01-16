The church proposes moving the elections to the first or second Tuesday of November to accommodate inclusive democracy, expressing the desire to avoid holding elections on religious days in Ghana.
Sabbath day: SDA Church petitions EC to reschedule December 7 election from Saturday
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is urging a shift in the date of the December 7 elections, as it coincides with the Sabbath, a sacred day for worship.
The church, in a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC), said the elections would have to be moved from the conventional December 7 because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.
It said "In anticipation of changing the date for general elections from December 7 to the first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November, the Leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church met with the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, June 7."
The Women’s Ministry Director at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Southern Ghana Union Conference, Solace Asafo in an interview with Joy News stated that it is the hope of the church that elections will not be held on any religious day in Ghana.
