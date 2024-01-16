ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Sabbath day: SDA Church petitions EC to reschedule December 7 election from Saturday

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is urging a shift in the date of the December 7 elections, as it coincides with the Sabbath, a sacred day for worship.

Ghana votes
Ghana votes

The church proposes moving the elections to the first or second Tuesday of November to accommodate inclusive democracy, expressing the desire to avoid holding elections on religious days in Ghana.

Recommended articles

The church, in a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC), said the elections would have to be moved from the conventional December 7 because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

Ghana votes
Ghana votes Pulse Ghana

It said "In anticipation of changing the date for general elections from December 7 to the first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November, the Leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church met with the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, June 7."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women’s Ministry Director at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Southern Ghana Union Conference, Solace Asafo in an interview with Joy News stated that it is the hope of the church that elections will not be held on any religious day in Ghana.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia involved in tragic road accident, one fatality confirmed

The New Force meets Mahama

Cheddar leads Lumumba, others to meet John Mahama after foiled Convention

Kojo-Yankson

Akuffo-Addo and Finance Minister should pack their bags and leave - Kojo Yankson

NPP flag

Here are the incumbent NPP MPs going unopposed in January 27 primaries