Sabbath day: SDA Church petitions EC to reschedule December 7 election from Saturday

The church, in a petition to the Electoral Commission (EC), said the elections would have to be moved from the conventional December 7 because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

Pulse Ghana

It said "In anticipation of changing the date for general elections from December 7 to the first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November, the Leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church met with the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, June 7."

