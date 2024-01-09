Start preparing your handover notes – Asiedu Nketia to NPP appointees

During a press briefing held on January 8, 2024, at the party’s headquarters, the NDC National Chairman asserted that the public has lost confidence in the current administration.

He emphasized that attempts to thwart the aspirations of innocent citizens fighting for their freedom will ultimately fail.

“They will fail because no power can defeat an organized and determined people struggling for their freedom. Truth is, Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the NPP ministers must begin preparing their handing over notes.”

He said, “Already, thousands of persons affiliated to the NPP have lost the District Level Elections. Yes, NPP people have miserably lost the Assembly and Unit Committee elections to members, supporters, and affiliates of the NDC.”

He added, “Ashanti and Eastern regions were also very impressive for the NDC compared to 2019 performance. Presently, even though the Electoral Commission unexpectedly postponed voting in some electoral areas in these two stronghold regions of the ruling NPP, NDC members and affiliates secured 34.13% and 45.52% of the electoral areas in Ashanti and Eastern regions respectively.”

He went on to illustrate the party’s declining support by pointing to the recent District Assembly elections.