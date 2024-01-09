ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Start preparing your handover notes – Asiedu Nketia to NPP appointees

Evans Annang

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to start preparing their handing over notes.

NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketiah
NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketiah

He said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be voted out of power in the 2024 general elections.

Recommended articles

During a press briefing held on January 8, 2024, at the party’s headquarters, the NDC National Chairman asserted that the public has lost confidence in the current administration.

He emphasized that attempts to thwart the aspirations of innocent citizens fighting for their freedom will ultimately fail.

“They will fail because no power can defeat an organized and determined people struggling for their freedom. Truth is, Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the NPP ministers must begin preparing their handing over notes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Already, thousands of persons affiliated to the NPP have lost the District Level Elections. Yes, NPP people have miserably lost the Assembly and Unit Committee elections to members, supporters, and affiliates of the NDC.”

Asiedu Nketiah
Asiedu Nketiah Pulse Ghana

He added, “Ashanti and Eastern regions were also very impressive for the NDC compared to 2019 performance. Presently, even though the Electoral Commission unexpectedly postponed voting in some electoral areas in these two stronghold regions of the ruling NPP, NDC members and affiliates secured 34.13% and 45.52% of the electoral areas in Ashanti and Eastern regions respectively.”

He went on to illustrate the party’s declining support by pointing to the recent District Assembly elections.

As examples, he highlighted constituencies with sitting NPP MPs, such as Walewale in the North East region, Okere in the Eastern region, Essikadu-Ketan in the Western region, Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) in the Central region, and Hohoe, where the NDC demonstrated a commendable performance.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The New Force

Nana Kwame Bediako unveils himself as face of The New Force

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Election 2024: Disagreements should be resolved in court — Bawumia

Hawa Koomson

NPP MP Hawa Koomson denies assaulting a journalist

Nana-Kwame-Bediako

I am not interested in presidential positions, I come to you as your salvation - Cheddar