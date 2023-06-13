Stop campaigning for Dr. Bawumia – Kwabena Agyapong appeals to Akufo-Addo

According to him, the National Executives and party machinery should provide a fair and balanced platform for all aspirants to campaign to the delegates and party supporters.

Speaking in an exclusive interview interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on PeaceFM's "Kokrokoo" on Monday, the former NPP General Secretary alleged that some party members are being coerced to follow the Vice President to campaign.

"Dr. Bawumia has been Vice President for seven (7) years, he has his own strength so they should let him conduct his own campaign . . . it's difficult, we source for our own campaign funds, but for him as Vice President, he is fortunate because of state resources (vehicle, fuel, etc . . .), they should let him run his own campaign devoid of these logistical support," he said.

"The President cannot play the ostrich and pretend he is not privy to what is going on," he appealed to Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure a level playing field.

Relatedly, Alan Kyeremanten, a flagbearer aspirant of the NPP has said he will run a government for the people and by the people should he win.

In a post on social media, Mr. Kyeremanten said: “I will run a government by the people, for the people, and of the people.”