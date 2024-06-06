ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Cease presenting yourself as NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central — Court

Kojo Emmanuel

The High Court in Sekondi in the Western region, has issued an injunction against Joana Cudjoe Gyan, preventing her from presenting herself as the elected Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Amenfi Central, on allegations of forging her voter ID and NDC card.

Joana Cudjoe Gyan, NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central
Joana Cudjoe Gyan, NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central

The court order, issued by Justice G. K. Gyan-Kontoh, also restrains the NDC (the second defendant) from recognising or allowing Joana Cudjoe Gyan to be treated in any manner as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.

Recommended articles

The injunction, however, stipulates that the applicants must file an undertaking to pay damages as compensation to the respondent if it is ultimately determined that the applicants were not entitled to the injunction.

The five applicants – Gyedu Frimpong, Akubilla Daniel, Wnock Ntiamoh, Isaac Twum, and Doris Aidoo – sued Joana Cudjoe, the NDC, and the Electoral Commission as respondents.

It is thereby ordered that until the final determination of the matter, the affected parties are restrained as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • The court ordered that the 1st Defendant/Respondent is restrained from presenting herself as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.
  • The 2nd and 3rd Defendants/Respondents, their agents, and officers are restrained from recognising, allowing, or dealing with the 1st Defendant/Respondent in any way that affords her the rights or privileges as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.
  • It is further ordered that the Applicants shall file an undertaking to pay damages as compensation to the Respondent if it is ultimately determined that the Applicants were not entitled to the injunction.



Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stephen Amoah

Cedi depreciation is a ritual problem but Dr. Bawumia will fix it – Dr. Amoah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

8 Ghanaians who have recently slammed Nana Addo's gov't over corruption

Richard Ahiagbah

Stop Mahama from cancelling ‘Free SHS’ by voting Bawumia – Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

Godfred Yeboah Dame

Jakpa dares AG to show up in court and deny allegations against him