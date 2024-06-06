Cease presenting yourself as NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central — Court

The court order, issued by Justice G. K. Gyan-Kontoh, also restrains the NDC (the second defendant) from recognising or allowing Joana Cudjoe Gyan to be treated in any manner as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.
The High Court in Sekondi in the Western region, has issued an injunction against Joana Cudjoe Gyan, preventing her from presenting herself as the elected Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Amenfi Central, on allegations of forging her voter ID and NDC card.
Recommended articles
The injunction, however, stipulates that the applicants must file an undertaking to pay damages as compensation to the respondent if it is ultimately determined that the applicants were not entitled to the injunction.
The five applicants – Gyedu Frimpong, Akubilla Daniel, Wnock Ntiamoh, Isaac Twum, and Doris Aidoo – sued Joana Cudjoe, the NDC, and the Electoral Commission as respondents.
It is thereby ordered that until the final determination of the matter, the affected parties are restrained as follows:
- The court ordered that the 1st Defendant/Respondent is restrained from presenting herself as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.
- The 2nd and 3rd Defendants/Respondents, their agents, and officers are restrained from recognising, allowing, or dealing with the 1st Defendant/Respondent in any way that affords her the rights or privileges as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.
- It is further ordered that the Applicants shall file an undertaking to pay damages as compensation to the Respondent if it is ultimately determined that the Applicants were not entitled to the injunction.