Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Mahama was not politicizing the issue as has been said by some Ghanaians.

The government had earlier cautioned against politicising the pandemic. The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the country risks losing focus in the fight against COVID-19 if the growing politicisation of the pandemic was not stopped.

But Mr Suhuyini said John Mahama’s remarks during a Facebook live session last week were based on facts adding that the ex-president was only seeking clarity on the management of the novel Coronavirus pandemic from the government.

“Former President Mahama when he recently engaged the people of Ghana through the virtual means spoke of facts. He declared his commitment to [helping the government] post-COVID-19 and even indicated the means.”

“You hear people who will say don’t politicise this matter only when you seek clarity from government… I think that people must not use this COVID to gag citizens,” he added.

Mr Suhuyini also indicated that the government has been praised for its management of the virus and must also be open to criticism.

“If there is nothing wrong with praises, there should be nothing wrong with criticising… others can feel free to praise, others should also feel free to criticise. If you want to say criticising amounts to politicking, then what would you say of praising?”

“He [Mahama] talked about the expenditure that is still skyrocketing even at a time that many people are cutting down. Even at a time that many people are cutting down, our government expenditure is still rising. The elephant-sized government is not showing any sign of going down. He talked about that. Is that not a fact?”

“He didn’t even blame them [the government]. He just spoke of facts,” Mr. Suhuyini concluded.