Supreme Court ruling on Deputy Speakers leads us into 'absurdity' — Mahama

The panel chaired by Justice Jone Dotse said the approval of the budget was valid when deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu voted while he was presiding over affairs in the chamber.

The Supreme Court struck out the standing order 109 (3) which says a Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.

It furthered that the Deputy Speaker can be counted during the quorum for decision making according to article 104 (1).

But Mahama expressing shock at the ruling in a Twitter post said "If Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are presiding. This is the absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us."

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has welcomed the decision.

Speaking during an interaction with the media, he said "All organs of the state including me as the head of the executive, are subject to the constitution. There is nobody or organ in the Ghanaian state that is above the laws of the land. To suggest that Parliament should operate without interference is to advocate for the very matter we have tried to avoid, the concentration of power. We have had that experience before and don’t want that.