Terminal 3 shouldn't cost $278m, Mahama lied - Ken Agyapong


According to the Agyapong, 278 million dollars for one airport terminal project is way outrageous and only serves to show the thievery of the Mahama administration.

  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

The outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said the cost of the newly built Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport was inflated.

He claims the money used by the Mahama administration in constructing the terminal doesn't make financial sense.

“There is no value for money for that project. You can’t tell me you spent 278 million dollars on one Terminal. How much did Heathrow cost? One terminal 278 million dollars! Why?", Ken quizzed.

This week, the much-touted Terminal 3 was unofficially opened with the landing of the biggest passenger plane in the world, the Airbus A380, landing in Accra.

READ ALSO: Ken Ayapong, Sam George nearly fight over DTT controversy

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong play

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

(starrfmonline.com)

He has accused the former president and his government of bloating project cost including the Pokuase interchange, Circle interchange and other projects were bloated.

“The so-called Dubai interchange, how much did it cost? How much is Kasoa interchange? I spoke to one of the engineers and he said it would have cost 4 million. Look at the airport. 278 million dollars. Look at that. Mahama should tell that to the dogs. The road contract variations and all", he said.

“I deliberately went to count the hangars, just seven. 278 million, the things it can do at the airport is not what they did,” he added.

