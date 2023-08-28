The NDC is afraid of contesting Dr. Bawumia in the 2024 elections – Titus Glover

According to Mr. Glover, Dr. Bawumia is the only candidate who can help the NPP break the eight.

Mr Glover, who is lending his support to the Vice-President, explained that: “He’s the candidate the NDC fears most, of all the 10, when you look around, when you scout around who is the most attacked candidate amongst the 10. It tells you something.

“When NDC [set] their eyes on you, consistently attacking you, then you are the one that they fear the most.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed the involvement of Dr. Bawumia, in the NPP’s performance in the Northern Region, describing it as “phenomenal”.

“This is somebody who has sacrificed so much for the country, I’m not saying the others haven’t sacrificed but when you look at the individual contribution, look at the days of the Supreme Court...I think that he has done his best.

He added: “He [Dr Bawumia] has defended this party, he has sacrificed for this party, he is the candidate that the NDC fears so much.”

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the victor in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference, having secured a total of 629 votes, which constitutes 68.15% of the overall valid votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following him, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong attained the second position with 132 votes (14.30%), while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen ranked third with 95 votes (10.29%).