The NPP will rally and support whoever wins the Nov 4 primaries – Gabby Otchere-Darko

In a post on X, the private legal practitioner said the party is ready to unite after the contest.

“Finally, November 4 is just around the corner. The NPP that we know, once the party speaks and a new leader, with his new direction, is chosen, the Party will rally around him and support him and the cause of the collective. To this and all, we continue to pray…”

He added that there is so much freedom in the NPP that persons who have benefited so much from its electoral victory are going around the country criticising its government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“… if you are a member or sympathiser, don’t be disillusioned by some of the unfettered expressions of harsh views, however critical, jaundiced or ungrateful they may sound.

“The NPP tolerates and even encourages dissent, including ones most caustic and undeserving. Some of those who were only yesterday, major beneficiaries of the party’s electoral fortunes and were tasked with the leadership responsibilities of helping the President deliver on his mandate, can be heard today leading to a crescendo what sounds like a chorus of doom.

ece-auto-gen

Gabby added, “This may give the impression of disunity. But, no. It is what it is. It is what the NPP has always been, especially in periods of transition. Today, it is heightened and amplified by the speed and distance at which sensational news flies. Free expression is, indeed, the blood that flows through the veins of the Elephant”.

The leading NPP member also said that despite the challenges in the county Ghanaians would admit that the party’s government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done well to preserve its development.

ADVERTISEMENT