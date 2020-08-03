According to Sylvia Annoh, the Public Relations Director of the EC, the process has been the smoothest ever.

It’s been very impressive, right from the scratch. Right from the beginning of the exercise, we have been very successful and we want to take this opportunity have to thank the good people of Ghana for their support and interest in the work of the EC particularly with the registration exercise,” acting Director of Public Affairs for the EC Sylvia Annoh told Starr News.

She further stated that “initially we had some teething problems, we had issues with some of the registration centers not social distancing so we quickly moved in with the chit system that enabled us to deal with the numbers. You can attest to the fact that the numbers have significantly dropped.

“Now you go to certain registration centers and the whole day you see only 11 people have registered, at times 12, 14 and the officials just sit and wait for qualified applicants to turn up.”

“So it tells you a story that initially there was a school of thought that we were not going to all registration centers so they trooped to certain centers other than their original centers”.

Jean Mensa: EC not responsible for security at registration centers

The Commission added that some of its officers who were found to have violated its rules have also been fired.

“So let me say that the exercise has been very successful. Apart from that we have had to check some of our officials who were going contrary to our rules and regulations to the extent that some were even fired. But thankfully and generally speaking, we can all attest to the fact that this has been the best registration exercise that we have had,” Madam Annoh asserted