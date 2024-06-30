Thousands walk with Sharaf Mahama in Tamale

The walk which commenced and ended at the Jubilee Park went through the principal streets of Tamale with thousands dressed in NDC and Sharaf Mahama Foundation attires singing and dancing to promote his ‘Healthy Hearts, Empowered Youth’ campaign.

At the Jubilee Park, his foundation deployed a team of doctors and other health professionals to provide free medical screening and checks covering weight, height and BMI, blood pressure, pulse characterisation and oximetry, examination of the precordium, fasting blood glucose, random blood sugar, hepatitis B and C, prostate cancer, malaria test among others.

Pulse Ghana

In total, 6,483 people were screened made up of 2,633 and 3,850 males and females respectively.

Also, 122 free health insurance registration and renewals were completed on the spot with more than 300 pending completion.

Similarly, in Damango on Friday, June 28, 2024, the SharafMahama Foundation provided free health screening for 1,356 people made up of 622 and 734 males and females respectively as part of the ‘Savannah Soccer Tournament’.

Mole Nationals FC emerged winners from the participating teams made up of Larbanga Pro Stars, Blue City FC and Canteen FC. All team were presented with various sums of money, trophies, jerseys, and footballs.

In an address to the teeming supporters at the Jubilee Park to climax the Walk, the Special Guest of Honour, Haruna Iddrisu charged the supporters to continue to work in unity to secure victory for not less than 14 parliamentary seats and for John Mahama on December 7, 2024.

On his part, Sharaf Mahama expressed his appreciation to the party, supporters and everyone who worked to make the walk a success.