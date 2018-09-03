Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia


Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia said backstabbing among members and leadership of the party contributed to their defeat and worse performance in the Ashanti region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asiedu Nketia play

Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the party and would do everything possible to discourage fanning of divisive tendencies in the Ashanti region.

According to him, tribal divisiveness and backstabbing is killing the love and loyalty of supporters of the party in the region.

Addressing newly elected Ashanti regional executives of NDC in Kumawu, he said the NDC didn't approach the 2016 general elections with sense of unity of of tribalism in the region.

READ MORE: Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu Bempah

He said "The trend in Ashanti NDC now is tribal politics, you always hear the party members claiming the NDC belongs to the volterians because the founder is from Volta region, others will also say, President Mahama is from the Northern region therefore the NDC now belongs to the Northerners, Ashanti will also fight other tribes in leadership position that we won’t allow any tribe to decide for us in Ashanti our home land all this don’t help in promoting unity in the party.

Asiedu Nketia play

Asiedu Nketia

"I seriously think the time has come for you newly elected executives of the party to kill this disease among you else the party will continue to struggle for long time in the region. In NPP’s strong hold you need approach issues with united front."

He noted that backstabbing among members and leadership of the party contributed to their defeat and worse performance in the Ashanti region.

He has charged newly elected executives of the party to work hard to ensure victory in the 2020 general elections adding that the newly elected executives were not voted for on their tribe and religious affiliation.

READ MORE: NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia

He stressed: "I'm expecting you the newly elected regional executives of the party to up your game in Ashanti by placing second among the first regions that will give NDC more votes in election 2020. Because any time NDC get more than 20 percent votes in your region we win general elections for that matter  presidential."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Flagbearer race: Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
Agenda 2020: NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia Agenda 2020 NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
NDC Primaries: Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman
C&J Mining Company: Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit
NDC Primaries: Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding
Regional Elections: Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons

Recommended Videos

Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
3 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
4 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti...bullet
5 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana...bullet
6 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry...bullet
7 NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go...bullet
8 Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with...bullet
9 State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite...bullet
10 C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
Agenda 2020 NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman
C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit
NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding
Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons
NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win
State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye"
NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman
President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned
2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questioned
NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants