Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia

news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the party and would do everything possible to discourage fanning of divisive tendencies in the Ashanti region.

According to him, tribal divisiveness and backstabbing is killing the love and loyalty of supporters of the party in the region.

Addressing newly elected Ashanti regional executives of NDC in Kumawu, he said the NDC didn't approach the 2016 general elections with sense of unity of of tribalism in the region.

READ MORE: Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu Bempah

He said "The trend in Ashanti NDC now is tribal politics, you always hear the party members claiming the NDC belongs to the volterians because the founder is from Volta region, others will also say, President Mahama is from the Northern region therefore the NDC now belongs to the Northerners, Ashanti will also fight other tribes in leadership position that we won’t allow any tribe to decide for us in Ashanti our home land all this don’t help in promoting unity in the party.

"I seriously think the time has come for you newly elected executives of the party to kill this disease among you else the party will continue to struggle for long time in the region. In NPP’s strong hold you need approach issues with united front."

He noted that backstabbing among members and leadership of the party contributed to their defeat and worse performance in the Ashanti region.

He has charged newly elected executives of the party to work hard to ensure victory in the 2020 general elections adding that the newly elected executives were not voted for on their tribe and religious affiliation.

READ MORE: NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia

He stressed: "I'm expecting you the newly elected regional executives of the party to up your game in Ashanti by placing second among the first regions that will give NDC more votes in election 2020. Because any time NDC get more than 20 percent votes in your region we win general elections for that matter presidential."