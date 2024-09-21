Uniformed policewoman celebrates with NPP after party secures top spot on ballot

In a viral video circulating on social media, the officer is seen in a queue of people dressed in NPP attire, dancing and rejoicing over the number one ballot position, while chanting, "He is number one, vote for him."
A uniformed policewoman has been spotted celebrating alongside supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the party secured the top spot on the presidential ballot for the December 7, 2024 elections.
Recommended articles
Th incident followed the Electoral Commission's balloting for presidential candidates on Friday, September 20, 2024 at its headquarters.
The incident has raised concerns about the objectivity of security personnel in handling situations that would require their intervention in the upcoming elections.
However, the police service is yet to release any official communication on the incident.
2024 presidential ballot positions
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, was assigned the first position on the ballot paper.
John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Bawumia's main contender, was allocated the eighth position on the ballot.
At the conclusion of the exercise, the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP) was assigned number 2, and the Ghana National Party (GNP) took number 3 on the ballot paper. The Ghana Union Movement will be number 4, while the Liberal Party of Ghana secured number 5. The National Democratic Party (NDP) took number 6, and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) was assigned number 7. The All People’s Congress (APC) will be number 9.
For the Independent Presidential candidates, Alan Kyeremanten secured the 13th position, Nana Kwame Bediako took number 12, Kofi Koranteng will be number 10 on the ballot paper, and George Twum Barimah picked number 11.