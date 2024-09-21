Uniformed policewoman celebrates with NPP after party secures top spot on ballot

Th incident followed the Electoral Commission's balloting for presidential candidates on Friday, September 20, 2024 at its headquarters.

The incident has raised concerns about the objectivity of security personnel in handling situations that would require their intervention in the upcoming elections.

However, the police service is yet to release any official communication on the incident.

2024 presidential ballot positions

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, was assigned the first position on the ballot paper.

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Bawumia's main contender, was allocated the eighth position on the ballot.

At the conclusion of the exercise, the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP) was assigned number 2, and the Ghana National Party (GNP) took number 3 on the ballot paper. The Ghana Union Movement will be number 4, while the Liberal Party of Ghana secured number 5. The National Democratic Party (NDP) took number 6, and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) was assigned number 7. The All People’s Congress (APC) will be number 9.

