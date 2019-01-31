He claimed members of the Invincible Forces of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assaulted him.

The MP was attacked while monitoring the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I have just been assaulted by several members of the NPP Invincible Forces attired in National Security Council shirts and vests. They fired several rounds of ammunition at me simply because I was doing my legal job of monitoring the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I am grateful to you."

Some gunmen, alleged to be members of the Invincible and Delta Forces, shot at sympathisers of the NDC who were readying to cast their ballots at the various polling stations.

The Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Bismarck Aborbi-Ayitey, said the party has pulled out of the ongoing by-election over the violence.

The macho men, numbering about 200, got furious when some voters started taking pictures of them and videoing them.

The macho men destroyed polling station Basic One and carried the ballot boxes away.

About five persons were injured by the gunshots.

Watch the video below: