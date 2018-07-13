Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo

news

The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to walk his talk on fighting corruption in the country.

He said the President has to demonstrate his commitment and stance against corruption.

“The president has a responsibility to demonstrate to the public that he is indeed committed to fighting corruption”, Domelevo said.

“I believe the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility. It does not lie on a particular individual to do that neither Auditor General alone or the Special Prosecutor”. He cautioned, adding that, “In case you find a corrupt person, you must report”.

The Auditor General's Department revealed last week that they will be collaborating with the Special Prosecutor's office to audit the civil service from 2017.

The exercise, according to the department is an attempt to do away with ghost names in the country’s payroll.

"If after investigations and the person is said to be clean, then he comes back to his job but if he is found guilty of the charges, the president must make sure such a person faces trial. We must show that, we are committed to developing our country”.

