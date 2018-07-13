Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo


Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo

The Auditor General's Department revealed last week that they will be collaborating with the Special Prosecutor's office to audit the civil service from 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo play

Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo

The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to walk his talk on fighting corruption in the country.

He said the President has to demonstrate his  commitment and stance against corruption.

“The president has a responsibility to demonstrate to the public that he is indeed committed to fighting corruption”, Domelevo said.

READ ALSO: I'm not stealing Mahama's projects - Akufo-Addo

“I believe the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility. It does not lie on a particular individual to do that neither Auditor General alone or the Special Prosecutor”. He cautioned, adding that, “In case you find a corrupt person, you must report”.

The Auditor General's Department revealed last week that they will be collaborating with the Special Prosecutor's office to audit the civil service from 2017.

Nana Akufo-Addo play

Nana Akufo-Addo

 

The exercise, according to the department is an attempt to do away with ghost names in the country’s payroll.

Domelevo also said, "The president has a responsibility to demonstrate to the public that he is indeed committed to fighting corruption. In case any of his ministers or when government officials engage in corruptible acts, he must call for investigations and also suspend such official."

"If after investigations and the person is said to be clean, then he comes back to his job but if he is found guilty of the charges, the president must make sure such a person faces trial. We must show that, we are committed to developing our country”.

“I believe the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility. It does not lie on a particular individual to do that neither Auditor General alone or the Special Prosecutor”. He cautioned, adding that, “In case you find a corrupt person, you must report”, he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Aspiration: Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
Hajia Fati’s Assault: Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial
Caveat: Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants
Final Journey: Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur
Eastern Corridor Road: President Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says his fixed roads are bumpy Eastern Corridor Road President Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says his fixed roads are bumpy
Eulogy: J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever produced - Bawumia Eulogy J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever produced - Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Politics: Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister Politics Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister
Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses



Top Articles

1 BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah deadbullet
2 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 RIP Rawlings mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensahbullet
4 Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's...bullet
5 J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensahbullet
6 Eastern Corridor Road President Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says...bullet
7 275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blaybullet
8 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia...bullet
9 Eulogy J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever...bullet
10 Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

#OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks
Mustapha Hamid
Campaign Promise 'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid
Kweku Baako
Lawsuit Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sacking