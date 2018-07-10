Pulse.com.gh logo
I'm not stealing Mahama's projects - Akufo-Addo


  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has denied suggestions that he is stealing the policies and projects of his predecessor John Mahama.

On the Volta Region leg of his nationwide tour, the President said he is just continuing with projects that belong to Ghana.

While inaugurating the Anloga shopping Centre in the Keta municipality, he said: "I am not stealing NDC policies" but only commissioning Ghanaian projects."

He stated that, phase one of the project was done in the era of the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government and his government came to complete the phase two of it.

President Akufo-Addo as part of his tour, also commissioned the 'Courage Quarshigah' Memorial hostel for the Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

The hostel, valued at more than Gh¢500,000. The Awomefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III, who joined the president in inaugurating the edifice, lauded the government's flagship policies to transform the country and urged him to bring to fruition the much touted one district, one factory programme in order to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth to accommodate 100 out of the about 500 students of the school.

