We can’t win in 2024 if our numbers don’t improve in the Ashanti Region – Mahama to NDC supporters

The former president and NDC 2024 flagbearership aspirant told supporters in Nhyiaeso on day one of his regional campaign tour that for the NDC to win any election, its numbers in the region was very crucial.

“I have always said that victory in Ghana elections, if we are to win, Ashanti Region is very important for NDC’s victory.

“More often than not, we take it that Ashanti is not our stronghold so we relax, but the numbers we get in Ashanti is sometimes bigger than two or three regions.”

He continued: “So, we are going to do hard work in Ashanti, the boot to boot I have talked about is here. The do-or-die is here. We don’t want anyone to be cheated and we won’t allow anyone to cheat us.”

He explained: “Boot to boot means, we won’t allow you to cheat. It is like a football match in which you are using your feet with boots on but don’t want me to compete same. Let’s bring our boots together and see who gets the ball.”

Mahama reiterated the boot to boot and do-or-die mantra to party faithful in the Tain and Banda constituencies in the Bono East Region during his campaign tour last week.

”I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do-or-die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station.”

