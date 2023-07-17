He said the NPP needs a candidate who has experience and a track record in governance to 'break the 8' and not just a rich man to lead the party.
We don't need a rich man to lead NPP but someone with experience — Bawumia
As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes for its presidential primaries, flagbearer aspirant Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the delegates of the party to vote for someone who will ensure the party retains power in the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
"As we go for the presidential primaries. We need someone who can help us retain. We need a selfless leader to lead the party and not a richer man. We need someone who has humility. We need someone who has a track record. We need someone who has the temperament. We need someone who has innovative ideas and has tolerance for everyone," Bawumia said.
Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.
The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.
Others are former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku; two-time presidential aspirant, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and MP, Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh