We must work harder to win more parliamentary seats in 2024 —NPP's Paul Amaning

"Now that we want to win the seats in most of the constituencies, what we need to do as a party is to do thorough research before selecting candidates to contest in some of the constituencies, if not the situation in Parliament now will become worse," Paul Amaning said on Movement TV.

He indicated that the hung parliamentary system will occur again in the ninth Parliament.

Paul Amaning emphasized that the party must make sure that the candidates it chooses for the parliamentary election are those that the constituents want.

"We also need to ensure that we have free and fair primaries. Candidates shouldn't be imposed on the people when they don’t like, or else it will go a long way to affect us in the general elections," he added.