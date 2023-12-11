ADVERTISEMENT
We need to work hard towards victory in 2024 — Duffuor to Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a failed flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has visited the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama, at his residence in Accra.

The visit comes after Mahama recently paid a visit to the former governor of the Bank of Ghana to plan ahead for the 2024 presidential elections.

Dr. Duffuor, in a Facebook post, expressed his commitment to the NDC and Mahama.

He said I paid a visit to our flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama at his residence as a customary return gesture to his earlier visit to me and my family at my residence. We discussed a range of issues pertinent to our party and the Ghanaian people and the need to work hard towards victory in 2024 together.

I remain committed to the National Democratic Congress and the flagbearer and look forward to working with former President John Dramani Mahama towards our party’s success and long-term development. Together4Change and for #Victory2024, he added.

