The visit comes after Mahama recently paid a visit to the former governor of the Bank of Ghana to plan ahead for the 2024 presidential elections.
We need to work hard towards victory in 2024 — Duffuor to Mahama
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a failed flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has visited the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama, at his residence in Accra.
Dr. Duffuor, in a Facebook post, expressed his commitment to the NDC and Mahama.
He said I paid a visit to our flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama at his residence as a customary return gesture to his earlier visit to me and my family at my residence. We discussed a range of issues pertinent to our party and the Ghanaian people and the need to work hard towards victory in 2024 together.
I remain committed to the National Democratic Congress and the flagbearer and look forward to working with former President John Dramani Mahama towards our party’s success and long-term development. Together4Change and for #Victory2024, he added.
