We won’t postpone the presidential primaries – NDC replies Dr. Duffuor

Kwabena Duffuor’s team wrote to the General Secretary of the NDC raising concerns over the alleged incomplete and inaccurate delegates register expected to be used for the primaries.

Mr. Gbande said the “claims in the letter are untrue” and that reports that the “party hasn’t provided him a response is incorrect and untrue.”

“Leadership is committed to resolving every issue raised so that we can have a credible election. The credibility of these elections is unquestionable, and the processes are clean enough and the processes are very transparent enough and we are committed to conducting a credible election that is not questionable.”

Mr. Gbande further said the party is following every single provision contained in its constitution to ensure free and fair presidential and parliamentary primaries.

“We have guidelines to adhere to, and we are operating on those guidelines. The process is credible and assuring enough and all the aspirants are aware of this.”