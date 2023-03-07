ADVERTISEMENT
We’ll take lessons from Nigeria’s APC to help us break the ‘8’ – NPP

Evans Annang

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that ruling Ghana beyond eight (8) years is achievable.

Justin Kodua

According to the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP take cues from the All Progressives Congress (APC) of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message to the President-elect and the APC, stressed that the NPP will seek to emulate the electoral success of the APC.

His statement, posted on Twitter, read in part: “In times when ruling governments and political parties have become unpopular due to the global socioeconomic upheavals triggered by the lingering adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the NPP is ready to take lessons from the APC victory in its quest to win a historic third consecutive general elections in 2024.

“Once again, the NPP congratulates the APC, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria for the successful conduct of their elections.”

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Pulse Nigeria

According to official results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu garnered 8,794,726 votes representing 36% of valid votes, to emerge winner having satisfied the 25% of votes in at least two-thirds of the 37 states threshold.

The APC recently won the presidential elections of February 25, 2023 with its flagbearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu currently the president-elect waiting to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in May.

