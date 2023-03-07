We’ll take lessons from Nigeria’s APC to help us break the ‘8’ – NPP

In a congratulatory message to the President-elect and the APC, stressed that the NPP will seek to emulate the electoral success of the APC.

His statement, posted on Twitter, read in part: “In times when ruling governments and political parties have become unpopular due to the global socioeconomic upheavals triggered by the lingering adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the NPP is ready to take lessons from the APC victory in its quest to win a historic third consecutive general elections in 2024.

“Once again, the NPP congratulates the APC, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria for the successful conduct of their elections.”

Pulse Nigeria

According to official results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu garnered 8,794,726 votes representing 36% of valid votes, to emerge winner having satisfied the 25% of votes in at least two-thirds of the 37 states threshold.