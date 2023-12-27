Winning the 2024 elections will be very difficult for NPP – Osafo-Maafo

The former Senior Minister stressed the need for aspiring parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to intensify their campaigns to make the party’s determination to break the eight-year electoral jinx a reality.

Mr Osafo-Maafo, who is the chairman of of the Akyem Oda constituency NPP election committee, made the call when the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah filed his nomination on Monday.

Mr Akwasi Acquah pulled an extremely huge crowd who paraded the principal streets of Oda wearing specially designed ‘T’ shirts of the MP singing and dancing amid brass band music before finally converging at the premises of the Oda constituency NPP office for the MP and his campaign team to file the nomination around 11.30 a.m.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said winning the 2024 general election was a herculean task that needed the concerted efforts of all party supporters.

Senior Minister Pulse Ghana

He commended the MP for initiating many physical development projects in the constituency and urged him not to relent in his efforts but to continue to provide more of such amenities to uplift the area.

The Senior Presidential Advisor admonished Mr Acquah and his campaign team to eschew arrogance, complacency, and the use of vulgar language and insulting words against their political opponents but should strive to win more voters to the party to increase the presidential votes come December 7, 2024.