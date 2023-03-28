Would I feel safe leaving drink or food with NDC MPs? – Sam George cries over ministers' approval

The member of parliament’s Communication Committee took to his Facebook page to explain that he has been silent on the development that occurred in parliament on Friday, March 24 due to the level of disappointment he felt.

He added that the minority caucus must apologise to the NDC, flagbearer aspirant, John Dramani Mahama and Ghanaians for the betrayal.

Read Sam George’s full statement below:

I have been silent. It is a difficult place to be. I am not one to be silent, it is not in my nature. My silence has been borne out of pain, a type that cuts so deep it leaves you speechless. My pain is two-fold - a sense of being let down and a sense of letting down.

I feel let down by the fact that in those hallowed Chambers of Parliament, I hold the unfortunate singular record of being the only victim of Bryan Acheampong's brutality and machinations at the National Security Ministry. The scars of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election are still very fresh on my mind and even though as a Christian, I have told myself to forgive, it is hard to forget. How could my Colleagues, some of whom marched with me to the Police HQ to demand justice, vote for the man who caused me such pain? Where is the sense of camaraderie? Are we not Comrades in the struggle again? Would I feel safe to leave my drink or food with any of them again? These thoughts have haunted me since Friday. Is this the Caucus I have rushed to defend always in the past? Is it really worth that hustle? See why I have kept quiet?

On the other hand, I am part of the Caucus that has let down and stabbed right in the heart our base and supporters. How do I explain to my Constituents? How do I respond to the several calls from the Constituency asking me why? What explanation can I give? What excuse could ever be fitting? A majority of the Caucus may have voted against the nominees but the dent of the few who for whatever considerations voted otherwise is collective. We are all an endangered specie now. It is not a thing of pride nor prestige at this time to call yourself an NDC MP. How did we sink so low from the heroes and heroines of January 6th 2021? How do we fix this conundrum we find ourselves in? How do we rise together again as one unit as we did the night we elected the Speaker? I am struggling to find answers so you see why I have been quiet?

We need to regroup as quickly as possible and have a proper introspection as individuals and as a collective. We owe it to the base and Leadership of our Party. We owe it to our presumptive Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. We owe it to our own legacies. It would demand us being less emotional and more logical and strategic in our thinking and approach going forward. It would be an arduous task to win back the love of our base and trust of Leadership but it is a task we must undertake. We have no options but to dig in deep and make the next 18 months count for our Party.

Rough the tides may be but ashore we must guide our vessel. God be our guide.

